APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 803,816 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4,813.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 820,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,816 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Kellogg worth $49,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.78 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,455,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.