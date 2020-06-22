Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 13,127 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Albany International by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Albany International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.54. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

