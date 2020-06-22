Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

