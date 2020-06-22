Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 26,865 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 197.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Upland Software worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $167,703.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.