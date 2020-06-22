Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 26,865 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 197.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Upland Software worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Upland Software Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
