APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 594,565 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,565 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.72% of Henry Schein worth $52,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

