eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 211,194 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of eBay worth $52,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $169,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.