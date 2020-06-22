APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 755,373 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,373 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.26% of Cummins worth $52,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $174.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Cfra lowered their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

