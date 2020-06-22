AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AerCap worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 93,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.19. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra cut their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

