APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 58,978 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $54,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $476,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 58.9% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $656,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $20,777,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $9,591,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $297.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

