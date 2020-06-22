APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,050 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.29% of Synopsys worth $56,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,917 shares of company stock worth $22,340,644. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $184.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $193.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

