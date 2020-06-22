Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,054,000 after buying an additional 81,899 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.18.

NYSE:ED opened at $71.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.