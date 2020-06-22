Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Position Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,084 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Cigna worth $56,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $191.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.62. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

