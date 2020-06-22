Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,852 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $56,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $253.84 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.