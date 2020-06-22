APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,084,149 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084,149 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $54,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $97.53 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

