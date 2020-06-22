APG Asset Management N.V. Has $54.02 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.41% of Leidos worth $54,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after purchasing an additional 470,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $96.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.