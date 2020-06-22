APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 34,092 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.40% of Vulcan Materials worth $57,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after buying an additional 567,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,599,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $145,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $120.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

