APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,405 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.28% of Waste Connections worth $56,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $90.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

