APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 275,028 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,235.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,028 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Clorox worth $49,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $217.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $219.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

