CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $52,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,730,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.25.

Shares of CSGP opened at $710.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $658.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

