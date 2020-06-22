APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 504,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 1.50% of MAXIMUS worth $53,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MAXIMUS by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,089,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in MAXIMUS by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after purchasing an additional 422,836 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

