APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $56,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,711 shares of company stock valued at $761,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.