United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of WNS worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WNS by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WNS by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of WNS by 31.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $54.52 on Monday. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.