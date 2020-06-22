United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

