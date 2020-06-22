APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,192,163 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.04% of Vereit worth $54,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 97,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,740,000 after acquiring an additional 514,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Vereit stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

