United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of MCHP opened at $103.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

