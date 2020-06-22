United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $168.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.37.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

