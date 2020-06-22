JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Position Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of JD.Com worth $57,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $62.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.