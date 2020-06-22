APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 67,037 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,037 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.44% of Equity Commonwealth worth $55,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:EQC opened at $31.56 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 129.65, a current ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

