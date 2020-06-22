APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 4,669 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.59% of NVR worth $56,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $3,298.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,158.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3,410.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $47.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,482.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

