United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,452 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

