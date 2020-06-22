United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 32,732 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 32,732 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $52.30 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

