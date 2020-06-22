745,848 Shares in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

MTDR stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

