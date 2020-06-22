SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.