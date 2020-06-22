United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Verisign by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at $11,301,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Verisign by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 553,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,590,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at $47,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.59 and its 200 day moving average is $200.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

