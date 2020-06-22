United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,545,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Anthem by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Anthem by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Anthem by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $266.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.55. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

