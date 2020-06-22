United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 510.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,564 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 253,800 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $209,569,000 after buying an additional 162,366 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $15,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

In other news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $93.58 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

