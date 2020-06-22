United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,232 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders purchased a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

