Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,604,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VEON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in VEON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,272,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. VEON Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEON. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

