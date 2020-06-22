Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 5,687 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 265.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,727 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after buying an additional 163,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 687,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 627,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 125,227 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $169,110. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

