Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 180.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95,318 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 94,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX opened at $11.96 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 16.03.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $849,351.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,211.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,080,583 shares of company stock worth $9,834,830 over the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.