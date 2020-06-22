Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294,363 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,377,812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Synovus Financial by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2,652.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 448,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

SNV stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.