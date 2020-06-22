Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 28,731 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of Manitowoc worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $386.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.