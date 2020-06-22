United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $8,763,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

USM stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.61.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,842 shares of company stock worth $4,352,454 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

