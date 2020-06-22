Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 2nd

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a dividend payout ratio of -31.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.4%.

NYSE:BRG opened at $7.98 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 162.19 and a current ratio of 162.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

