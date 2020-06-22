Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,626 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $186.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.46. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $616.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.