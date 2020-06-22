Kimball International Inc (KBAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Kimball International has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

KBAL opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Kimball International has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $412.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBAL. BidaskClub raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

