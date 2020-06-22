Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Meta Financial Group worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CASH stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $603.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

