Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.03 Million Stock Position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.75% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $24,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

NYSE CX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.42. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

