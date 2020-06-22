Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $89,645.33 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $89,645.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,731 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $32,300.46.

On Monday, June 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,002 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $19,498.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michelle Philpot sold 15,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Michelle Philpot sold 3,779 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $50,109.54.

On Monday, May 11th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,045 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $15,277.90.

On Friday, May 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.90 on Monday. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 221.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 628,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5,367.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 591,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

