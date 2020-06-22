Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $967,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $209.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 10,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,166.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,120.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 77,528 shares of company stock valued at $434,886 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

